Jury selection gets underway today for a Bradenton man charged with murdering his wife and two others in December 2014

36 year old Andres ‘Andy’ Avalos, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his wife, Amber Avalos, Denise Potter and Rev. James “Tripp” Battle.

According to the Bradenton Herald Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty if Avalos is convicted,

Court records show Avalos’ may plead insanity, and his attorneys plan to call on doctors to corroborate this claim

They say he suffers from several mental health disorders.

Authorities say one of the Avalos’ six children, age four, witnessed the killings.