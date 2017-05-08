MANATEE- Jury selection began early Monday morning in the trial for Andres Avalos.

More than 70 potential jurors were in the courtroom for the first day of jury selection for Andres Avalos. He faces three first degree murder charges for the death of his wife, Amber Avalos, neighbor Denise Potter and Reverend Jason Battle.

The defense asked Judge Diana Moreland for a change of venue because of high publicity surrounding the case. But the request was denied.

Potential jurors were asked a series of questions to determine their availability and beliefs.

“What are your feelings about the death penalty? Do you have any moral philosophical or religious beliefs that would cause you to be against the death penalty?”

If convicted, Avalos would be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Once jurors are selected, the trial is expected to last about 3 weeks.