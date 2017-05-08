One major food company is in a flap over a potential pancake problem.

Pinnacle Foods announced a recall of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast because they might be contaminated with listeria. The New Jersey based food company says the safety of its customers is its top priority and so far, no illnesses have been reported.

It says the recall was initiated when testing indicated the presence of listeria in the plant environment, Pinnacle says the recall only applies to products with a “best by” date and “not” dry mixes or syrup.

The recall involves products sold in both the U.S. and Mexico.