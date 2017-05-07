VENICE – If you like the taste of the sea and some tunes, Venice has an event for you.

It was the last day of the Venice Seafood and Musical Festival in downtown Venice Sunday, May 7th. Thousands showed up to give their seafood taste buds some satisfaction.

Food vendors included fish tacos, stone crab and oysters. For the music lovers there was jazz, rock, reggae, and blues. There was also wall art, handmade crafts and jewelry.

Proceeds for this event go to Venice Main Street, a nonprofit for the beautification of downtown Venice.