SARASOTA – A new home decor shop with a global twist prepares for its unveiling this week.

Ethnic Origin Company will celebrate their opening Monday, May 8th. The store features items from tribes in 29 different countries around the world, currently focusing on Africa.

Wicker baskets, wall decorations, sculptures and more will be for sale.

Owner Petra Gurin says she wants to give customers an out-of-country feeling.

“They can expect to step into a different time capsule and also see find various cultures that they can get familiar with, but at the same time I want them to feel at home and feel comfortable in the surrounding.”

Part of the profits from Ethnic Origin goes to Survival International, a global movement for tribal peoples’ rights.