SARASOTA COUNTY – Friends and family of Tony Colton’s held ‘A Day Without Cancer’ at Hunsader’s Rockin’ Ranch.

It’s a family-friendly style carnival celebration raising money for Tony’s family. An auction featured Tampa Bay Lightning gear, a gator hunting package and Cyndi Lauper tickets.

Tony spoke to the crowd throughout the event. He say he’s overwhelmed with the support the community has given his family.

If you couldn’t make it to today’s event, you can donate here.

You can watch more on Tony here.