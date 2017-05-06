MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division arrests three people following an investigation involving a Bradenton residence throughout April.

According to the report, detectives arrested 47-year-old Donald Evans, 40-year-old John Smith and 37-year-old Tracy Grusczynski Friday, May 5th, after obtaining a search warrant for Evans’ residence in the 4500 Block of 101st Street West.

During the search, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana, rock cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

Evans was arrested for Trafficking and Possession, Smith for Possession and Grusczynski for Failure to Appear at Drug Court.

Nobody was injured during the operation.