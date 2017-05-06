MYAKKA CITY – The Sarasota Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Myakka City Saturday, May 6th. The call came in around 3:15 P.M.

According to the battalion chief on scene, the Sarasota County and Myakka City Fire Departments responded to the brush fire at 3630 Verna Road.

Crews were able to stop the small grass fire after wiping out three acres of a field and some trees.

An hour after the initial call, excavation vehicles were called on scene, flattening the land to stop any possible hot spots from igniting.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Florida Forest Service and Sarasota County Fire Department is investigating.