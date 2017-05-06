CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A man falls asleep at the wheel and crashes into a tree, sparking a fire. That’s according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Forty-seven-year-old Billy Gilcrest was driving northbound on State Road 31 Saturday, May 6th, at 9:30 A.M. When he fell asleep. He drove his vehicle into the southbound lanes and struck a tree on the southbound grassy shoulder. The vehicle caught fire and rotated counter clockwise before coming to a stop.

Gilcrest received minor injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. He was charged with careless driving.