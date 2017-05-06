SIESTA KEY – It’s sand architecture on a whole new level. Siesta Key Beach hosted its annual Siesta Key Sand Sculpture Contest Saturday, May 6th.

Hundreds showed up to watch the talented builders construct houses, octopus, elephants and more. All age groups participated in this free event. Five cash prizes were awarded to the winners of their category.

Spokesperson Andrea King says the youth have a blast making these creations.

“The kids will really blow your mind away too so we do the sand sculpture camps here as well. So during summer camp they come out here and get to practice those skills as well.”

The public could also come out and vote for the people’s choice award for these sand sculptures.