SARASOTA – SNN went on a high-flying adventure Friday, May 5th, at the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament.

Our cameras were up in the sky, getting ready for the helicopter golf ball drop.

Circuelle Foundation and AeroIQ sponsored the 150-foot drop. For $25, a person buys a ball and hopes it lands in or near the hole to win $5,000.

Of course, it’s all for raising money in a fun way to help the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.