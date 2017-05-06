SARASOTA – Dark Side Comics hosted its annual free comic book giveaway in Sarasota, all a part of Free Comic Book Day.

Hundreds lined up outside the store to pick up their comic books, some dressing as DC Comic heroes, Star Wars characters and even Pokemon.

Manager of the Dark Side, Brian Polizzi, says his store has participated for over a decade now. He says events like this open up kids to the world of comic books.

“We consider it a gateway to learning and a gateway to reading and so if your child is having issues with chapter books, hand them a comic book and see what happens.”

The Batmobile from the 60’s Batman TV Show was there.

The Dark Side expected to give out about five thousand free comic books.