NewsSarasota Up For Adoption: Baby, Taquito & Lucy By SNN Newsroom - May 6, 2017 0 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News New Charges Filed In Bybee Case Manatee Child Porn Suspect Arrested News Murder For Hire Follow Up News Booker High Hosts “Wrestlemania” Fundraiser Manatee Teacher and Husband Arrested On Fraud Charges SARASOTA – Meet Baby, Taquito & Lucy on this week’s Up For Adoption. - Advertisement -Tweets by SNNTV POPULAR SPD urges public to drop-off unwanted pills News April 29, 2017 Up For Adoption: Chance, Coral and Remi News April 29, 2017 Blake Medical Center honors nurses and physicians Manatee April 29, 2017 Protest against Aqua By the Bay developers Manatee April 29, 2017 Demand for climate change and clean energy News April 29, 2017 Stay Connected15,059FansLike6,036FollowersFollow1,164SubscribersSubscribe