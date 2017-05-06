SARASOTA – Caught on camera, a burglary at Lee’s Food Store on Swift Road in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened early Friday, May 5th. Deputies responded to an alarm call at around 4:30 A.M., finding the padlock on the front door cut.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store and filling a plastic bag with thirty to forty cartons of cigarettes before fleeing westbound toward Constitution Boulevard.

This the second burglary at Lee’s Food Store in two weeks.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.