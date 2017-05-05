A Manatee County Teacher and her husband are in jail tonight, charged with embezzling over 100 thousand dollars.

According the Bradenton Herald, Alyson Colosia and Javier Colosia are charged with scheming to defraud their condominium association out 134 thousand dollars.

The crime allegedly happened during the time in which Allyson and Javier were the treasurer and president of the gulf reach condominium association back in 2015.

Allyson, a Manatee High School science teacher, was removed from her classroom position after she was arrested.

They are both being held at the manatee county jail on a 200, 00 dollar bond.