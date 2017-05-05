A North Port student is facing 52 counts of sexual battery on a minor

According to a probable cause affidavit from the North Port Police Department 18 year old Chance Archer, a North Port High Junior, was arrested yesterday by Police after an investigation revealed the abuse occurred from 2015 until this year

The victim reported the abuse to police on her own North Port investigators say Archer molested the victim dozens of times over the last 2 years.

The spokesperson for the North Port Police Department says that more charges are pending