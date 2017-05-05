A Sarasota county sheriff’s office employee was arrested again for her alleged involvement with a criminal investigation into a former deputy jailed on attempted murder charges.

Carson Plank, was responsible for collecting evidence against Frank Bybee.

Officials say he tried to kill a 79 year-old woman. But according to deputies, Plank ignored physical evidence and the victim’s report to cover up his alleged crimes.

She was first arrested in February after investigators said she was untruthful about her involvement in the case, and charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Then further investigation revealed she did not submit a photo evidence that showed blood and hair inside the victim’s home.

Investigators were able to recover that photo and an text Plank had sent Bybee related to the alleged crimes.