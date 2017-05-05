A Bradenton woman who tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to the Bradenton Herald, 35 year old Rachel Leahy was convicted Thursday morning and now faces up to 30 years in prison.

She pleaded no contest to criminal solicitation to commit murder.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

On August 22nd, the manatee county sheriff’s office received a tip that Leahy was trying to have her ex-husband killed.

Detectives used an informant to provide Leahy with a phone number to call for a hitman, who was actually an undercover detective.

She was arrested on September 8th.