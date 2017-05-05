SARASOTA – Everyone and anyone who has a pet thinks their furry friend is the best ever. But, have you met Moe?

“He’s just an awesome cat. He loves to give hugs. He’s a talker and he actually is the nom nom kitty,” Cat Depot Volunteer and Education Manager Joe Landmichl says.

The volunteers and staff at Cat Depot knew he was special the moment he walked in.

“When he first came into the shelter, he wasn’t exactly sure what was going on. He kind of went after the food and thought, okay this is delicious, and we might take it. So, literally as he eat he went nom ‘nom nom nom,’” Landmichl said.

It’s not Moe’s first time at the shelter. He was originally adopted over six years ago but recently returned. But now that he’s back, who wouldn’t want to take Moe home?

“Now I will say this he may not do the ‘nom nom’ when you do take him home, but he is a loud eater. So if you’re looking for laughs as you eat or runs up to you, that’s going to be Moe. We took a lot of extra steps working with Moe, to desensitize, our volunteers and staff worked with him to get him to where he is comfortable again in a shelter environment where we can get him his forever home,” Landmichl says.

On Cinco de Mayo, or “Cinco de Meow” as Cat Depot likes to call it, it’s a special type of fiesta.

It’s Moe’s 7th birthday and the party has just begun.

“What better birthday celebration than getting him adopted on ‘Cinco de meow,’” Landmichl says.

Or as we like to call it, “Cinco de Moe.”