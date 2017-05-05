SARASOTA- Sarasota Memorial Hospital honored their nurses of excellence.

Chief Nursing Officer, Connie Andersen has been a nurse for 40 years and says nurses have a vital role in our care.

“Nurses are really the key to a hospital. A patient that comes to a hospital, really when they stay overnight, they are staying here for nurse and care. And nurses are really there for them to comfort them and nurture them and take care of them,” says Andersen.

A name well known to the nursing community is Florence Nightingale. She laid the foundations for modern nursing and dedicated her life to training nurses.

“This was celebrating nurses. Nurses week started many years go and it was so the public could be aware of nursing and what they do for the community and the profession,” says Andersen.

Kiki Eagle is a pediatric nurse and says she found her calling to work with children.

“In my clinical experience with kids, I just saw a kid having difficulty breathing that was it. I knew I really wanted to take care of children,” says Eagle.

She was surprised and honored to receive this award but says it’s every nurse working together helping each other.

“ Anything as far as procedures starting an IV, doing blood work, getting a respiratory panel where you have to stick a swab up their nose, everything is teamwork, you always have to have all hands on deck for most of the things you do. So it’s really important,” says Eagle.

Nurses week is observed every May from the 6th through the 12th.