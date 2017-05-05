A child porn suspect stands accused of uploading video of an infant being abused.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 42 year old, Fritzner Dessame has been arrested and charged in connection with a video depicting an infant being sexually abused.

The video was uploaded in December, by a then-unknown person. An investigation identified 42 year old Dessame, as the suspect. During a search of his home Thursday, deputies seized all electronic items .

Dessame is facing charges of transmission of child pornography, and sexual performance by a child.