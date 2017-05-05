VENICE – A diabetes diagnoses means needles, blood sugar, and managing your diet. What if a surgical procedure could stop it all and cure the disease?

When we think of gastric bypass we think of surgery to help the overweight lose weight, but it may also be a cutting–edge treatment for diabetes. “Even before you start to lose weight the surgery can actually start to cure, treat your diabetes,” says Bariatric Surgical Coordinator for Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Paige Patman.

Patman explains the two options. “Sleeve makes your stomach smaller, gastric bypass makes your stomach smaller and also bypasses part of your intestine so less of the food you eat is absorbed,” she says.

Patman says this will affect how your body reacts to food. “It actually changes the metabolic processes,” she says. “We have patients that come in on three or four medications for diabetes and before they even leave the hospital, so two or three days after surgery, they may have normal blood sugars.”

Since Type I Diabetes is not related to diet or lifestyle, Patman says this procedure is only effective for Type II Diabetics. She also says it’s a last resort, after other failed treatment options like diet and exercise.

According to Luis Giannone, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, diabetes is a preventable disease that keeps growing. “About 18 million to 20 million undiagnosed diabetics in the United States at this point,” he says.

Patman hopes insurance companies will soon cover the procedures. “At a certain point it’s the only thing that’s going to get rid of the diabetes,” she says.

Patman says Venice Regional Bayfront Health’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Chebli is working on a program in the state, hoping to change the laws and encourage more physicians to recommend the procedure to Type II Diabetics.