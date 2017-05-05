Booker high was “Ready to Rumble” today, for Booker Wrestlemania.

Members of the wrestling team, administrative staff, teachers, and coaches got dressed up and took to the mat.

And of course Wrestlemania isn’t complete without costumes, impressive moves, and a loud crowd cheering them on.

The match everyone was there to see put senior Jeffery “The Super Star” Phillips against Sarasota Police School Resource Officer Dominique “The Enforcer” Harris.

“A big difference from the usual people I wrestle,” Phillips said. “He’s 100 pounds bigger than me.”

“A lot of fun,” Officer Harris said. “Did some trash talking during the week, got to know him better, great experience, brought the staff and the students together, great event.”

The event was a fundraiser for booker high school’s wrestling team. And the proceeds from the event will go to help the team buy new uniforms for next season.