SARASOTA – The city of Sarasota is asking the public for its opinion on the development of a master plan for downtown’s Pineapple Park and Lemon Avenue.

The city displayed two proposals Saturday, April 29th, encouraging the community to provide feedback.

One concept keeps the existing public art and fountain in the park, while the other offers a change with a possible new fountain and enhanced streetscaping.

General manager for the Public Works Department, Todd Kucharski, says the city wants to include the community in the decision because after all, the park is for them.

“Inspiration comes from the community. As far as getting their feedback, their thoughts and ideas on what they envision and the types of things of what would entice them to use the park and stay in the park.”

Kucharski says the changes are all about enhancing the experience of Sarasota. He says he hopes to take the plans to the City Commission in June with the final proposal.