A plane with landing gear problems makes a safe landing in Sarasota Friday evening.

A plane missing its left main wheel made an emergency landing at Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport. 4 people were on board the small business jet, when it landed at just about 6:00.

“They were returning from Belize,” Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo said. “The aircraft is based here at Dolphin Aviation, and everyone walked away from it. They refused any medical attention. They said they were fine, shook up obviously but they said they were fine.”

Piccolo says the pilot informed the airport he was missing a wheel about a half hour before landing.

“When they left the airport in Belize,” Piccolo said. “The Pilot says he didn’t feel anything out of the ordinary, but then they were told by the Belize airport that they lost the wheel.”

The aircraft then burnt off fuel over the Gulf of Mexico before coming in.

The pilot executed the safe landing, and emergency crews were prepared.

“The plan that we have we practice all the time and we execute all the time,” Piccolo said. “And it was executed flawlessly; there was plenty of our own equipment here, plenty of backup.”

Piccolo says it’s the best that you can hope for.

“Any time people can walk away, and there is no real big damage to the facility, no it turned out very well.”