SARASOTA – A Sarasota County School Bus Driver is facing battery charges after detectives say he made unwanted contact with a 13-year-old Venice Middle School Student.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 year old Leonard Villari of Venice, after the 13 year old victim told authorities Villari played with her hair and touched her neck in the school’s cafeteria.

The Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video from the cafeteria confirmed the victim’s story.

Additionally, the victim said in 2016, Villari commonly called her “baby girl”, and told the victim he knew where she lived and that he loved her.

The Venice man is charged with a single count of battery.

He was released Wednesday on $25,000 bond.