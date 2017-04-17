SARASOTA – Smoking kills, but that knowledge isn’t always enough to get someone to quit.

Sarasota County’s adult smoking rate is at a record low of 13%, the third lowest rate in the state of Florida. And getting a rate that low takes more than just scare tactics.

“It’s is a very, very difficult thing to do,” Tobacco Program Manager for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County Hillary Woodcum said. “So, that’s something we always have sympathy for people who are smokers.”

Sarasota County reached historic lows for tobacco use through prevention and increased cessation efforts.

“In person classes that are no-cost, they have a quit line you can call to get coaching over the phone,” Woodcum said. “You can get text messages, emails, and those services actually include 2 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy as part of them.”

And they’re reaching people through their employers.

“Working with work sites to go tobacco-free to pass tobacco free campus policies,” Woodcum said. “Or even increase their insurance benefits to help support employees who want to go tobacco free.”

Tobacco Free Workplaces not only encourage employees to quit they help keep everyone healthier.

“Having tobacco-free campus policies,” Woodcum said. “And things like that, really protect people who may be going in and out of a workplace or in and out of a building from really breathing in that smoke that can cause health issues.”

And while educating about health risks is still a priority it’s not their only messaging.

“We also try to educate people about the tobacco industry,” Woodcum said. “And really how the tobacco industry has worked to manipulate people and try to get them to use their products over time.”

And making messages more personal, about how tobacco use affects your loved ones.

“Thinking about you may not be around for this moment in your child’s life,” Woodcum said. “Or you may not be around as long for your spouse, something like that, that can have sort of a different effect on them.”

If you need help to quit smoking, visit Tobacco Free Florida for help and information.