SARASOTA – A procession of the faithful walked through the streets for the Stations of the Cross in observance of Good Friday.

“Were walking the stations of the cross down Main Street. It’s a representative of the path that Jesus walked from the time of his arrests until he walked to the place of his crucifixion,” says Father Fred Robinson.

Men, woman, children even pets made the journey through town.

“We stopped at 14 different places and remember certain things that happen ,”says Robinson

Fred Seigers was one of the first to participate in the walk many years ago.

“We started this walk oh gosh so many years ago maybe 25 years ago and it was just a small group and it’s grown every year to quite an event,” says Seigers.

Every year new faces show up to the walk through downtown. .

“This is my first time. My pastor, a new young pastor was in it, so I came on out me and other members of the congregation. So it was a great time says White.

It was an uplifting and spiritual morning supported by the observant community.

“To see the entire community come together was really a blessing, to see both black and white, Hispanic all come together. To have parts of the service in English and parts in Spanish was really a blessing. It’s good for our community that we are able to come together and celebrate together,” says Pastor Henry Porter II.