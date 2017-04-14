A Five Day Fast ended with a protest outside of a Sarasota Wendy’s Friday.

New College of Florida Students fasted in support of a national boycott of Wendy’s started by American Farmworkers. The boycott was launched after Wendy’s shifted tomato purchases to Mexico rather than participate in the Fair Food Program. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers says the program provides more rights to farm workers.

“Now workers can stop and take a drink of clean water,” Leonel Perez. “Companies have to provide shade for workers who can then take a break when they feel tired in the fields. Workers now can receive a penny more per pound for the work that they do. In an industry where wages have been stagnant for 30 years.”

According to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers McDonalds, Burger, King, Taco Bell and more have joined the Fair Food Program.