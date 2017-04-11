SARASOTA- Sarasota County School bus crash sent 10 people to the Hospital including 7 students. The crash also knocked out a traffic signal, and temporarily knocked out power to the surrounding neighborhood including at two schools.

12 Special Needs Students were on their way to Oak Park School this morning, when the bus was struck.

“Approximately 9:15 we had a Sarasota County School bus traveling eastbound on Proctor Road,” Trooper we also had a second vehicle a red car traveling Westbound on Clark Road that attempted to make a left turn onto Gant.”

The car hit the front of the bus, running the bus into a traffic signal. State Trooper Ken Watson says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“For our preliminary investigation,” Watson said. “It does appear that the passenger car violated the right of way of the school bus, however, that investigation is continuing and we do have witnesses here on scene.”

10 people were injured including the driver of the car, 7 special needs students, and the bus driver and aide who are husband and wife, none of the injuries were life threatening.

In addition to injuries, Ashton Elementary School and Sarasota Middle School temporarily lost power along with further traffic problems.

“We do have a fuel spill,” Watson said. “As well as one of our signals has been knocked down at the intersection, so obviously this could in fact impair a lot of people that are living in the area.”

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a 4-way stop is being set up temporarily until the traffic signal and pole can be reconstructed.

As of 2:45 today, the bus driver was taken to Doctor’s Hospital; one of the Students was transported to John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

One adult remains at Sarasota Memorial in Stable Condition and the rest have been discharged.

