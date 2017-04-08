SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota Film Festival is coming to a close this weekend but the buzz is still in air.

The Florida Studio Theater hosted a panel discussion on films that deal with sports.

Former NBA all–star Kenny Anderson, who directed Mr. Chibbs, Sarasota master rower Laura Corbett and others addressed issues of how to deal with fame in sports.

Local boxing champion and coach China Smith says people are often blinded by the fame and fortune that come with success but don’t realize all the hard work it takes to make it to the top.

“I think that the ultimate message in these films is sense of community and belonging. So there to be is very focused on the team as a whole, said Shakira Refus of Sarasota Film Festival.”

The Starlite Room will host a panel discussion on films dealing with the LGBTQ and black identities in media Sunday at noon.

