SARASOTA- SNN got the chance to speak with long time Desoto Lakes residents about the fire that untimely condemned his home.

Last Wednesday, a fire broke out in the kitchen area and spread so quickly Douglas Coull barely had time to move his cars off the driveway before the gas tanks on the side of his house exploded.

Fire shot out at least 30 feet in the air and even though fire crews responded to the call within minutes, part of the home, a boat and a trailer are charred.

The six year Navy Veteran did not have home insurance since paying off his home about five years ago.

He says it’s because he could not afford his medical bills, car payment, doctor visits plus additional insurance. He had to make a sacrifice.

The county has given him 30 days to notify theM if he has intent to rebuild and if so, he needs to provide permits.

On the other hand, if he’s not planning on rebuilding, he needs to remove the debris at the very least.

Right now he is staying with a neighbor.

If you’d like to help go to https://www.gofundme.com/doug-coull-lost-home-to-fire

