Sarasota Police officers are ditching their blue uniforms for street clothes and hitting the north trail.

Their mission is to stop prostitution on the Suncoast but to do that they have to act like they’re the ones prostituting or act like they’re looking for one it’s not easy, and it takes time.

Sergeant Tom Quinlen says on Wednesday officers hit the streets for three hours Wednesday’s John operation led to the arrest of these 5 men, Quinlen says the price of pleasure isn’t cheap. If you’re arrested for solicitation of prostitution, your vehicle could be seized, you have to pay the court cost and up to a 5,000 dollar fine.

A SPD partner with Selah Freedom to help prostitutes turn their life around Quinlen says because of the partnership he’s seen fewer women in the streets.