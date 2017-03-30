SARASOTA-Florida is once again at the top of the list of a newly released study for pedestrian fatalities.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association report.

2016 was a record breaking year with 6 thousand pedestrians killed.

According to the GHSA report, Florida ranks second with for deaths per resident population.

When it comes to number of pedestrians killed overall for the state, California is on top with 359 and Florida ranks third with 301 fatalities.

Sarasota Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator, Jason Frank, from Fruitville road and 10th street is one of the most dangerous stretched of road SPD has in the city.

According to Smart Growth America’s 2016 report, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan area ranks 10th in the country for pedestrian danger.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.

  • Everyone needs to be more mindful of their surroundings and put their phones away.