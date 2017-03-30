SARASOTA-Florida is once again at the top of the list of a newly released study for pedestrian fatalities.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association report.

2016 was a record breaking year with 6 thousand pedestrians killed.

According to the GHSA report, Florida ranks second with for deaths per resident population.

When it comes to number of pedestrians killed overall for the state, California is on top with 359 and Florida ranks third with 301 fatalities.

Sarasota Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator, Jason Frank, from Fruitville road and 10th street is one of the most dangerous stretched of road SPD has in the city.

According to Smart Growth America’s 2016 report, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan area ranks 10th in the country for pedestrian danger.