Three men are facing fraud charges after trying to use counterfeit credit cards at the Mall at UTC.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested these three men on felony charges after they tried to use fraudulent cards at the Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday.
Staff alerted security after the cards were declined and determined to be fake.
Deputies arrived and found 7 fake cards in the SUV they were in travelling in.
All three faces charges relating possession of fraudulent cards and trafficking in fake identification.

