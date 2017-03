MANATEE COUNTY – An SUV strikes a motorcycle killing the driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 63-year-old Robert Jones was stopped at the entrance of the McDonald’s at 8164 North Tamiami Trail as 36-year-old motorcyclist, Chad Stephens, started crossing the road.

Jones failed to notice Stephens and continued to cross U.S. 41, striking him. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers charged Jones with Violation of Right of Way from a drive within a business.