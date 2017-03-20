SARASOTA COUNTY- Dozens of wildfires across the Suncoast this month, and people are to blame.
More brush fires have swept across our area this year because of dry conditions, but nature isn’t why hundreds of acres have gone up in flames.
Sarasota County Fire Supervisor of Mitigation, Jay Bailey, says they’ve been caused by children lighting matches, downed power lines and other incidents.
Bailey says check the FL Burn Tools app to see if it’s ok to have a fire.
But do clean your gutters, and make a buffer area around your house before the fire ever ignites.
Bailey says the brush fires will continue to pop up until the soil is saturated.

Lynden Blake
