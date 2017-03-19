SARASOTA – We have an update on a vehicle accident we reported on earlier this weekend.

A two-vehicle accident involving a trailer sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:30 P.M. Saturday, March 18th, at mile marker 207 on I-75.

Both vehicles were approaching the Bee Ridge Road exit when the Chevy, driven by 18-year-old Larena Kinser, abruptly braked for traffic. Kinser lost control, colliding with the front of a pickup truck with the trailer, driven by 55-year-old Sandor Banai. The pickup truck jackknifed and overturned onto the grass shoulder.

The family in the trailer, including a 14 and 18-year-old, was taken to Doctors Hospital with minor injuries. Kinser received minor injuries, as well as her one-year-old passenger.

No charges have been filed.