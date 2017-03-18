SARASOTA COUNTY – Two are taken to the hospital after their trailer flips on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened Friday, March 17th, in the afternoon near mile marker 207.

Officers on scene tell us two vehicles are involved. A car lost control and hit the trailer, causing it to flip over into the side of the road.

Two adults and two minors were inside the trailer. Officers say only the two adults were taken to the hospital with injuries. They are expected to survive. No one in the white car was injured.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.