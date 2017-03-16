PALMETTO- Everyday parents ‘wish their kids’ a good day at school before they head out the door and know they will be coming home at the end of the day. But that’s not the case for a Suncoast family today.

A family is in mourning after 15-year-old Myquarios Kelly gets hit by a car trying to cross US 41 and 23rd street east at 6:34 am.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it was still dark outside when the young boy was heading to Palmetto High School.

While Kelly was crossing the road, a vehicle approached a green light and by the time the driver saw the teenager on the road, it was too late.

Even though the driver had the green light, he tried to brake but ended up hitting the boy with the front of his car.

Kelly’s father says this could have been prevented if the school board would approved his request for school bus service.

The family is worried they won’t be able to give their loved one a proper burial, if you’d like to help call Romana Lang at 941-763-2969.