SARASOTA COUNTY-

A famous author here on the Suncoast is giving fans a souvenir to enjoy for the rest of their lives.

Stephen King, who lives on Casey Key, was signing his new book titled “End of Watch” at BookStore One in downtown Sarasota.

Hundreds lined up on this chilly day as they waited to get their new book signed.

Fans also were able to take photos with the famous author.

“End of Watch” went on sale February 20th and the first four–hundred books that were purchased got signatures from the king.

Some avid readers give their input on the subject matter in his books.