MANATEE COUNTY- It’s a question gone unanswered for twenty years. Did the old Bayshore High School cause cancer?
Tuesday night the Manatee County School Board and Manatee County Commission agreed to work together to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Liz Reed attended the meeting.
Her son Rick went to Bayshore his freshman year.
He later died of a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.
She says other people linked to the old Bayshore High School have been diagnosed with cancer.
One Bayshore student died of the same cancer that killed her son.
She wants the investigators to dig deeper into the ground past the top soil and see what they find.
School board member Charlie Kennedy says the next step is a joint meeting between the school board and county commission.
Tim Mathews