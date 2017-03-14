Horses are beautiful, fun to ride, but like a lot of other hobbies they also require a lot of work and money. When horse owners don’t know how to properly care for the animal it can lead to neglect.

SNN’s Samantha Sonner has more from Bit of Hope Ranch in Englewood, where neglected and unwanted horses are given a second chance and help educate the community on proper horse care.

The 14 horses at Bit of Hope Ranch are healthily galloping now, but it took work to help them get there.

Owner Suzanne Park says nursing a neglected horse to health can take a long time.

“We have to be very careful that we’re not overfeeding the horse because there may be underlying medical issues that need to be addressed,” Park said. “Before you can allow that horse to the smorgasbord so to speak.”

Park says they work closely with Vets who volunteer their time.

“Because not only is it maybe lack of food,” Park said. “But lack of nourishment as far as minerals and horses go as well.”

Neglected horses also may have behavior issues, after being forced to care for themselves.

“So, they can become pushy,” Park said. “And aggressive, and in some situations they can become distrustful and that can become dangerous.”

Horses like Mino here are rehabilitated and then used in educational programs to teach people how to take care of horses.

Park says many times neglect comes from not being taught to care for the horse, or financial difficulties.

“People come to Florida and are like oh I’ve got 5 acres let’s get a horse and there is so much more to being a horse owner,” Park said. “Then just having the horse in your yard.”

Park says usually people do not try to be cruel to horses.

“A lot of it is just ignorance,” Park said. “And not understanding the importance of forage, which is grass and hay and the natural stuff, versus just throwing them a scoop of grain.”

Mino and the other horses at Bit of Hope Ranch are now helping kids and community members learn that importance.

Bit of Hope Ranch also helps horses find new homes after they are rehabilitated in addition to having them work with the community.