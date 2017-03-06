SARASOTA COUNTY – Senator Greg Steube was denied access to the Clerk of Courts Office because he was carrying his concealed weapon, Sheriff Tom Knight and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stood with him, with what they believe is their constitutional right.

“We think he’s correct there are areas where the security was too broad and we’ve since pulled that security back in to be in compliance, with not only the statute, but the 2nd and 4th amendments,” says Colonel Kurt Hoffman of the SCSO.

Colonel Hoffman has served as the general counsel for the sheriff and plays a big part in this ongoing impasse. After 12th Circuit Chief Judge Charles Williams sent an administrative order to return the deputies to the screening station, the SCSO stood their ground.

“We informed him that we thought it was intrusion on the executive branch of government and actually judicial overreach and what he wanted us to do in terms of the security,” says Hoffman.

Another concern is statute 790.33, a broad preemption statute concerning firearm regulations. One the SCSO feels puts their deputies at risk.

“Individual deputies are personally liable; the sheriff can actually be removed from office. They have to pay for all of their attorney’s fees out of their own pocket. So there’s a lot of exposure there on an individual deputy,” says Hoffman.

The sheriff’s office sent over a letter to the judge Monday morning on what they plan to do next regarding this constitutional crisis.

“We’re going to file a Writ of Certiorari in the 2nd District Court of Appeals and try to appeal. We wanted to put the court on notice that we’re seeking that so we’re not trying to unnecessary delay here, we’re trying to get this matter resolved,” says Hoffman.