SARASOTA COUNTY- Eric Shawback is identified as the semi-truck driver killed in the multi-car crash at Toledo Blade Blvd. and I-75 early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Shawback was standing outside of the semi when a Nissan Murano collided with the back of the truck.

“It appears that the truck driver did everything he could to be safe,” Trooper Kenn Watson said. “He pulled way off to the side of the road, he had engaged his lights so he could be scene, and it’s just unfortunate for him the vehicle traveling behind him struck him.”

The FHP report says 23-year-old Nathaniel Perkins III was driving the Nissan Murano that collided with the semi and eventually another car in the left lane of the interstate.

“It was a driver who was not paying attention, perhaps fell asleep at the wheel, perhaps saw that truck and thought it was a travel lane,” Watson said.

Perkins and his cousin 22-year-old Johneisha Gadson were pronounced dead on the scene.

The FHP report says they weren’t wearing seatbelts, but there’s new information.

“We’ve come to realize one of the seatbelts was cut at the scene, so we need to find out if one of the ems workers cut the passenger out or perhaps it was a passerby,” Watson said.

Watson said FHP is interviewing witnesses and people at the scene to figure out what happened.

“It was a massive debris field out there, pieces these vehicles back together, putting everything back to where it was prior to the crash,” he said. “We want to chronologically go through the crash.”

Watson says the investigation will take several months.

“We have three fatalities involved, and the space where this crash happened is a very large area,” Watson said. “So as I said we are going to do it right the first time, it just might take a little bit longer.”

Watson says the construction zone didn’t play a factor in this crash, but drivers should always use caution when driving through them.