SARASOTA- As part of the Andrew Lloyd Webber initiative, a Suncoast elementary received a large monetary grant from the American Theatre Wing.

The grant is for $15,000 and Gocio Elementary School and is only one of seven given nationwide.

They were selected out of more than a thousand schools who applied last Fall for the grant.

Dance students at the school are excited to see the changes coming to the dance space of its art program.

The new floor should be installed by the Summer.

Steven Royce, Gocio Elementary School principle is very supportive of the arts at his art integration school because he has a background in music.

Throughout his high school career, Royce participated in multiple choir competitions.

