SARASOTA – Finding a dentist is hard enough as it is, but what about finding a dentist when you’re HIV positive?

When Debbie Sergi–Laws was diagnosed with HIV, her main concerns were things like treatment and how long she had to live, but finding a dentist never crossed her mind.

“I had an appointment for a routine cleaning and it was cancelled 5 times,” says Sergi-Laws. “I got a call from the dentist himself who said he refused to see me in his office and treat me because of my HIV.”

It’s a story that plays out for many people living with HIV. A tough pill to swallow as a medical professional herself. “It hurt, it definitely hurt,” says Sergi-Laws. “It hurt even more when he proceeded to say that because of people like me he had to dress up like an astronaut now.”

Universal safety precautions like gloves, masks and face shields are put in place to protect the patient and the physician, and if followed correctly they do protect. But there’s still the question of money.

“A dental cleaning, a Medicaid client, Medicaid would pay $35 insurance would be paying $85, so that discrepancy in paid, is why some dentists do not want to provide the service,” says John Acevedo, Chief of Program Services at Community AIDS Network. In other words, dentists make more money from patients paying out of pocket.

“Some people won’t even disclose their HIV status to their dentist because they’re fearful they will not be taken care of there,” says Sergi-Laws. She says it’s not something to hide.

“If we keep this a secret and continue on with a secret, the stigma is gonna continue to get worse and discrimination is gonna continue,” says Sergi-Laws.

Now suing the dentist who turned her away, she hopes to put an end to unfair treatment. “My hope is that people can feel comfortable in receiving the care that they deserve just like anyone else,” says Sergi-Laws. “We should not be treated differently.”