Republicans across the nation have met with large, mostly critical crowds at town halls, causing some Senators and Congressional Members to avoid holding the meetings during the recess.

But after a recent rally in Venice, where voters asked Florida Congressman Tom Rooney for a town hall, he scheduled one in Englewood.

Close to 700 people attended Tom Rooney’s town hall, some arriving as early as 7:30 for a front row seat.

Most of the attendees that spoke with SNN had one topic in common, President Trump, everything from his tweets, to his tax returns, to possible Russian connections.

“Is now not the time for there to be a blue ribbon congressional investigation,” Jim Blue said. “Of all matters, including the Russian connection.”

Rooney was met with mostly jeers for his trump answers, asking the crowd to give the president a chance.

He says it’s his job as a member of the house intelligence committee to investigate possible Russian ties, before the house appoints a special prosecutor.

“If I feel like at any time there is either a crime that’s been committed,” Rooney said. “Or that the partisanship somehow becomes evident that we can’t function, then I will agree with you, we’ll have to move outside those doors.”

But it wasn’t just trump that people had questions about.

“I wanted to ask Congressman Rooney about his environmental record,” Michael Holston said.

“I’m having some issues with the VA healthcare system,” Peter Saxman said. “And I was able to articulate them in a letter that has gotten to his staff this morning.”

“As a former retired special education teacher,” Georgia Blotzer said. “I’m concerned about his stance on education.”

Rooney also faced tough questions on the affordable care act. He promised to vote against legislation that didn’t cover those with pre-existing conditions, and said it’s important to make sure

they get the replacement right.

“I do believe and I do agree with you,” Rooney said. “That it’s really irresponsible for us to not have a replacement in place when we do our appeal.”

Those who rallied in Venice for the town hall said they were grateful Congressman Rooney scheduled the town hall and hope to see more in the future.