SARASOTA – Protesters gathered in downtown Sarasota Sunday, March 5th, resisting President Trump and standing up for transgender rights.

Nate Quinn hosted the event, rallying for support ahead of Tuesday’s Sarasota County School Board meeting where supporters will again speak out for trans rights. The group rallied at Five Points Park before marching downtown holding signs reading ‘Protect Trans Students’ and ‘Stronger Together.’

Organizer Nate Quinn says, “We want to get these policies so that trans-people will be protected in Sarasota County schools regardless of how the federal administration is treating us at the federal level.”