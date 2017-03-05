NORTH PORT – An early morning crash on I-75 kills three people and causes four other car crashes as a direct result. The crash shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate into the afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the first crash happened at 5:19 A.M. Sunday, March 5th at mile marker 177. Troopers say a car hauler semi-truck pulled over in the emergency shoulder. The driver of that semi-truck was outside the vehicle checking the load.

Troopers say a white car crashed into the back of the semi, rotated, then struck and killed the truck driver. The crash also killed two passengers in the the white car.

The driver is at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Troopers say four additional car crashes with minor injuries occurred as a direct result of the first crash.

State Trooper Kenn Watson reminds drivers to stay alert.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. All lanes have reopened as of 2 P.M.